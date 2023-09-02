Ebelhar 50th Wedding Anniversary
Donna and Grady Ebelhar, of Sorgho, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple, both originally from Owensboro, were married Sept. 1, 1973, by Fr. Paul P. Powell with Gloria Ebelhar McCarty and Jerry Ebelhar as the principal attendants.
They have three children, Tracy Whitsell of Brookland, Arkansas, Scott Ebelhar of Owensboro, and Matt Ebelhar of Calhoun; 12 grandchildren; and one great-child, with three more on the way. Donna retired from Daviess County Public Schools, and Grady retired from farming. The couple is of the Catholic faith.
The couple had a Mass and reception Aug. 26, 2023, in celebration of their anniversary. Friends and family were in attendance. The Mass was at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and the reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.