Daugherty, Ruby, 74, died on Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Daugherty Family Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fuller, Diana, 70, died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 12 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Geary, Cherylan, 73, died Friday. Service: 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Horse Branch General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Horn, Barry, 60, died Jan. 27. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hurt, James, 90, died Thursday. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery, Centertown. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Majors, Bettie, 95 died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Walton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Moore, Margaret, 78, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Moore, Patsy, 79, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Murphey, W.J., 92, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Scott, Janice, 65, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, livestreamed at muster funeralhomes.com. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: From 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
Southard, Joyce, 82, died Friday. Service: 11 Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Vowels, Quindalyn, 59, died Thursday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.