Dan and Sally Halbig
Dan and Sally Halbig are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married May 11, 1963, at St. Peter’s in Montgomery, Indiana.
The couple was blessed with four children, Dwayne, Debbie, Dale, and Randy; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Brad, Sr., Mary Jacinta, Zach, Matt, Sarah, Ben, Annie Kate, and Max; and five great-grandchildren, Preston, Adyson, Jack, Adaline, and Mary Boone.
Dan is a retired barber and also worked at Green River Steel. Sally retired from Brescia University after 32 years and also served in the offices of St. William’s Parish, Owensboro Catholic High School, and Mercy Hospital. They are long-time members of St. Stephen’s Cathedral.
