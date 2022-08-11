These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from August 3 through August 8. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Great American Cookie Company and Marble Slab Creamery, 3800 Frederica St., (99) August 8. Grade: A.
• Millay’s Tavern, 9431 Highway 144, (100) August 3. Grade: A.
• Animal Crackers, 1304 St. Ann St., (98) August 3. Grade: A.
