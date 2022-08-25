These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from August 15 through August 20. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Libertalia, 3215 Christie Place, (100) August 20. Grade: A.
• Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 4431 Spring Hill Drive Ste. D, (100) August 19. Grade: A.
• Arby’s Restaurant, 3401 Villa Point, (95) August 19. Grade: A.
• Kim’s Diner, 1212 East 18th St., (96) August 19. Grade: A.
• Big Dipper, 2820 West Parrish Ave., (100) August 19. Grade: A.
• Baskin Robbins, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave. Suite #1, (100) August 17. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s, 3332 Villa Point Suite 110, (98) August 18. Grade: A.
• Five Guys of Owensboro, 3248 Mount Moriah Ave. Suite A, (100) August 17. Grade: A.
• Eagles, 1816 Triplett St., retail:(100) August 18.
• Pizza Hut, 3189 Fairview Drive Suite A, (95) August 18. Grade: A.
• Sassafras, 420 Frederica St., (98) August 16. Grade: A.
• Banky’s Sports Bar, 1108 West 9th St., (98) August 15. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 4241 Benttree Drive, retail:(99) August 18.
• Five Star #7530, 3689 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) August 18. Grade: A.
• Overflow Cafe, 3232 Villa Point, (98) August 18. Grade: A.
