These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Dec. 4 through Dec. 14. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Real Hacienda, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Dec. 14. Grade: A.
• Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 3040 Highland Pointe Drive, (99) Dec. 14. Grade: A.
• Bill’s Restaurant, 420 Frederica St., (100) Dec. 14. Grade: A.
• Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive, (100) Dec. 14. Grade: A.
• Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St., food: (95), retail: (96), Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• El Molcatjete Mexican Cuisine, 2845 W. Parrish Ave., (97) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• Green River Distilling Co., 10 Distillery Drive, (100) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• The Pearl Club, 6501 Summit Drive, (99) Dec. 10. Grade: A.
• Thai Food Owensboro, 2601 W. Parrish Ave. Suite A, (97) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• El Tucan Del Cielo LLC, 1007 Tamarack Road, (96) Dec. 10. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande 54 Inc., 3830 Kentucky 54 Unit 203, (98) Dec. 10. Grade: A.
• El Bracero of Owensboro, 2945 Wimsatt Court, (98) Dec. 10. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lake Resort Grill, 7301 Hobbs Road, food: (100), retail: (100), Dec. 4. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lake Resort Parlor, 7301 Hobbs Road, (100) Dec. 4. Grade: A.
• Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant, 8260 Kentucky 81, (100) Dec. 4. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart, 4510 Kentucky 54, food: (93), retail (99) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Madewell’s Corner Cafe, 924 E. Second St., (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Gene’s Health Foods, 1738 Moseley St., food: (100), retail (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Sportscenter Concessions, 1215 Hickman Ave., (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Daniel Patino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Twelve Cities, 5333 Frederica St., (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Hucks #372, 300 E. Parrish Ave., food: (98), retail (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Famous LTD Bistro, 102 W. Second St., (100) Dec. 9. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito LLC, 1146 Carter Road, (98) Dec. 9. Grade: A.
