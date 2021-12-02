These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 3 through Nov. 24. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Real Hacienda Express, statewide mobile, (100) Nov. 24. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital — kitchen, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) Nov. 24. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital — cafe, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) Nov. 24. Grade: A.
• Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, (100) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• Hermitage Care and Rehab, 1614 Parrish Ave., (98) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• The Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St., (100) Nov. 24. Grade: A.
• Fern Terrace Lodge, 45 Woodford Ave., (100) Nov. 24. Grade: A.
• The Market of Hillview Farms, 5024 Lee Rudy Road, (100) Nov. 17.
• The Dugout Diner, 1212 E. 18th St., (96) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Burger King #1147, 2401 Patriot Run, (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Sonic Drive-In of Owensboro, 3107 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., food: (94), retail: (95) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Trunnell’s Farm Market, 9255 Kentucky 431, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Carnival Cafe, 1741 Scherm Road, (99) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Rocky’s Bar & Grill, 819 Crittenden St., (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Burger King #5768, 1738 Triplett St., (98) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Ben Harbor Convenient Store, 30 Bon Harbor Hills, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Courtyard by the Marriott restaurant, 3120 Highland Pointe Drive, (98) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., (99) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• Wee People Day Care, 2024 Hall St., (100) Nov. 3. Grade: A.
• Even Steven 2, 6572 Kentucky 56, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 3. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 3030 E. Fourth St., (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Boulware Mission Wing Ave., 609 Wing Ave., (100) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• Giant Indiana LLC, 2402 E. Fourth St., (100) Nov. 22.
• Wasabi Express, 636 Southtown Blvd. Suite 1, (100) Nov. 19. Grade: A.
• Fast Fuel, 5464 Kentucky 144, food: (100), retail (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Hartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Country Ham, 5421 Kentucky 60 W., (95) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #10, 2030 W. Parrish Ave., (96) Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.