These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Dec. 14 through Dec. 20. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• La Familia Mexican Grill, 3600 Frederica St., (91) Dec. 14. Grade: C. Must have an employee as the certified food protection manager. Must have paper towels at all hand wash sinks. Food in large reach-in cooler temping internally discarded. Large reach-in cooler temping at 55 F. Using a bowl as a scoop; scoop must have a handle and stored with handle up out of product. Must have three drain plugs for three compartment sinks. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected (100) Dec. 16. Grade: A.
• Edge Ice Center, 1400 Hickman Ave., (100) Dec. 20. Grade: A.
