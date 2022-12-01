These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 10 through Nov. 28. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• La Creme Coffee House & Bakery LLC, 109 East 2nd St., (95) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• Briarpatch, 2760 Veach Road, (98) Nov. 28. Grade: A.
• VI Eagles, 1100 East 18th St., retail: (99) Nov. 23.
• Fuel Express #1, 1801 Triplett St., retail: (99) Nov. 23.
• Quality Quick 12, 3815 Carter Road, (95) retail:(98) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• Hermitage Care & Rehab, 1614 Parrish Ave., (96) Nov. 22. Grade: C. Food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; the approved sanitizing solution for manual and mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration. Sanitizer level in dishwashing machine test at 0 ppm. No hot water to hand sink. During a follow-up inspection on Nov. 23, all violations were corrected except the need for plumbing maintenance on a leaking sink. (99) Grade: A.
• Owensboro Regional Recover, 4301 Veach Road, (99) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 3030 East 4th St., (100) Nov. 10. Grade: A.
• The Pearl Club, 6501 Summit Drive, (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Mikato Steak and Sushi, 3500 Villa Point Suite 103, (97) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Trunnell’s (Highway 54), 4399 Springhill Drive, Suite A, (100) retail:(100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Boulware Mission Wing Ave., 609 Wing Ave., (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., (93) Nov. 16. Grade: C. Improper thawing method being used for TCS food. Suitable dispensing utensil not being used by employee for handling food. No chemical test kit. Non-food contact surfaces have an accumulation of soil. The floors, walls, and ceiling are not clean. There was a presence of rodents, and mouse feces found in the dry storage area downstairs. Food needs to be in storage totes. During a follow-up inspection Nov. 23, all violations were corrected. (100) Grade: A.
• Heritage Park Preschool and Nursery, 3802 Legacy Run, (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Hillcrest Health Care Center, 3740 Old Hartford Road, (98) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Hillbilly Convenient — Vidhiraj III, LLC, 7540 Iceland Road, (100) retail:(100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Subway #14447, 3739 Highway 60 West, (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
