These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 29 through Dec. 12. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Rally’s, 1301 Frederica St., (96) Dec. 12. Grade: A.
• Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 3040 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Dec. 12. Grade: A.
• Colby’s Deli and Cafe, 401 Frederica St., (100) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Colby’s Fire Food and Spirits, 200 West 3rd St., (100) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes South, 410 Carlton Drive, (100) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar Store, 1501 West 2nd St., retail:(100) Nov. 29.
• Hardee’s 1502045, 3101 Frederica St., (99) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #8, 4625 Frederica St., retail:(100) Dec. 2.
• Subway #5336, 3119 Frederica St., (100) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Wal-Mart #701, 5031 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Burger Theory, 701 West 1st St., (96) Dec. 8. Grade: C. The approved sanitizing solution for manual and mechanical ware-washing was not at a proper concentration. Ware-washing machine sanitizer level tested at 0 ppm. Floors were not draining properly. During a follow-up inspection on Dec. 9, the only violation was the floors not draining properly. (99) Grade: A.
• The Spot Coffee and Finery, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Wal-Mart #3363, 3151 Leitchfield Road, (100) retail:(100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Windridge Country Club, 5044 Millers Mill Road, (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Lure Seafood and Grille, 401 West 2nd St., (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• The Spot Expresso Bus, 1400 Waverly Place, (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, (100) Dec. 4. Grade: A.
• Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant, 8260 Highway 81, (99) Dec. 4. Grade: A.
• Gene’s Health Foods, 1738 Mosley St., (100) retail:(100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Chick-fil-A of Owensboro FSU, 4601 Frederica St., (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Culver’s Restaurant, 3020 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart, 4510 Highway 54, (94) retail:(99) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #24475, 8825 State Route 2830, retail:(100) Dec. 6.
• Madewell’s Corner Cafe, 924 East 2nd St., (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St., (100) retail:(97) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• New Life, 400 Crabtree Ave., (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, (100) Dec. 6. Grade: A.
• Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Green River Distilling Company, 10 Distillery Road, (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• C Store Food Mart, 817 Carter Road, (100) retail:(100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.