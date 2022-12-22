These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Dec. 7 through Dec. 19. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 230 Salem Drive, (99) Dec. 19. Grade: A.
• City Walk Cafe, 222 Allen St., (96) Dec. 16. Grade: A.
• Ernesto’s II, 2065 East Parrish Ave. Suite #100, (98) Dec. 15. Grade: A.
• Famous LTD Bistro, 102 West 2nd St., (100) Dec. 15. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #10, 2030 West Parrish Ave., retail:(97) Dec. 15.
• Huck’s #372, 300 East Parrish Ave., (95) retail:(95) Dec. 15. Grade: A.
• City of Owensboro Concession Trailer, Statewide Mobile Food Unit, (100) Dec. 14. Grade: A.
• Sportcenter Concessions, 1215 Hickman Ave., (100) Dec. 14. Grade: A.
• Ski Daddy’s, 518 Omega St., (99) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• The Miller House, 301 East 5th St., (100) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• The Cupola Club, 521 Frederica St., (100) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• Peez O’s Pizza, 2100 West 2nd St., (100) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• El Molcatjete Mexican Cuisine, 2845 West Parrish Ave., (98) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito LLC, 1146 Carter Road, (98) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• Crumbl Cookie, 3250 Hayden Road, Suite 2, retail:(99) Dec. 12. Grade: A
• TSDH LLC DBA Wasabi 54, 3238 Kidron Valley Way, Suite #5, (99) Dec. 12. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Company L336, 2308 East 4th St., (100) retail:(100) Dec. 12. Grade: A.
• Hampton Inn Continental, 615 Salem Drive, (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast, 1027 Goetz Drive, (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Sleep Inn Deluxe Breakfast Buffet, 51 Bon Harbor Hills, (100) Dec. 8. Grade: A.
• Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive, (100) Dec. 7. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., (97) retail:(100) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #22, 3400 Old Hartford Road, (99) retail:(97) Dec. 13. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Dec. 12. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.