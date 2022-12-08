These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• River Valley Behavioral Health, 314 Ewing Road, (100) Dec. 5. Grade: A.
• Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant, 3120 Highland Pointe Drive, (99) Dec. 5. Grade: A.
• Long John Silver’s 84, 3005 Highway 60 East, (94) Dec. 2. Grade: A.
• Heritage Place Assisted Living, 3362 Buckland Square, (99) Dec. 5. Grade: A.
• Valero, 3310 West 2nd St., (100) retail:(100) Dec. 5. Grade: A.
• Fuel Express #2, 1428 West 2nd St., retail:(98) Dec. 5.
• Andria’s Candies, 217 Allen St., retail:(99) Dec. 1.
• King’s Table, 2804 Veach Road, (100) Dec. 1. Grade: A.
• Priceless Foods #25, 1731 Scherm Road, retail:(100) Dec. 1.
• Super USA 4, 1701 Scherm Road, retail:(95) Dec. 1.
• Carnival Cafe, 1741 Scherm Road, (100) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2974 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (99) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• Ace Brands LLC Owensboro 12323, 2906 State Route 54, (95) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) retail:(100) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• Tobacco Road, 1366 Carter Road, retail:(100) Nov. 29.
• John Z. Pearl Amvets Post 119, 1400-A Triplett St., (100) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 6664, 2730 Parrish Ave., (100) Nov. 29. Grade: A.
• Wasabi Express, 636 Southtown Blvd. Suite 1, (98) Nov. 30. Grade: A.
• La Bendicion De Dios Taqueria #2, 2800 Allen St., (100) Nov. 30. Grade: A.
• La Bendicion De Dios Taqueria, Statewide Mobile, (100) Nov. 30. Grade: A.
• La Bendicion De Dios Taqueria, 2710 Highway 144, Nov. 30. Grade: A.
