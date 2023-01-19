These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 9 through Jan. 17. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Panther Creek Golf Club, 4641 Highway 1514, (100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• Jimmy John’s, 2300 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2804 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• Neighbours Food Mart, 1008 West 5th St., (100) retail:(100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• AMVETS Post #75, 2600 West 2nd St., (100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• Roam Inn, 7158 State Route 81, (100) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• Brinker Restaurant Corp. DBA Chili’s Bar & Grill, 4500 Frederica St., (95) Jan. 12. Grade: C. The hand washing sink was not accessible — hand sinks being used for dumping, the approved sanitizing for manual/mechanical ware-washing not at the proper concentration — dish machine tested at 0ppm chlorine sanitizer, food not stored at least six inches above the floor. During a follow-up inspection on Jan. 13, all the violations were corrected (100) Grade: A.
• Gramps Coffee and Donuts, 333 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• 54 Pizza Express West, 1700 Starlite Drive, (100) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• K.B. Kids Zone, 3045 Burlew Blvd., (100) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill #4203, 4911 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• Sip Wine Room, 101 Frederica St. Suite 101, (100) Jan. 12. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings West, 1864 Old Calhoun Road, (100) Jan. 12. Grade: A.
• Becca Bakes, 4026 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 12. Grade: A.
• Helping Hands Kitchen, 519 West Byers Ave., (100) Jan. 12. Grade: A.
• Roots and Wings Childcare and Preschool, 519 West Byers Ave., (100) Jan. 12. Grade: A.
• Amay Myint Thar, 4028 Frederica St., Suite B., retail:(96) Jan. 9.
• Firehouse Subs, 5150 Frederica St., Suite 101, (100) Jan. 9. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Child Care LLC, 300 Byers Ave., (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• Here We Grow, Nursery & Preschool, 4101 Carter Road, (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
