These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 18 through Jan. 23. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Libertalia Coffee Company, 3215 Christie Place, Statewide Mobile, (100) Jan. 20. Grade: A.
• Five Guys of Owensboro, 3248 Mount Moriah Ave. Suite A, (100) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Mr. Bubble, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., (100) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Jordy’s Restaurant, 830 Chuck Gray Court, (97) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Huck’s #374, 2245 Ragu Drive, (98) retail:(100) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Lee’s Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Road, (97) Jan. 20. Grade: A.
• Sweet Temptations By Victoria LLC, 231 Williamsburg Square, retail:(100) Jan. 19.
• Best West Plus of Owensboro, 1018 Goetz Drive, (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza Inc., 1003 Burlew Blvd., (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Dollar General #12433, 10539 Highway 431, retail:(100) Jan. 19.
• Swami 101 — DBA Country Cupboard, 4123 Frederica St., retail:(100) Jan. 19.
• Super A Mart, 409 Crabtree Ave., (97) retail:(100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar Stores #1686, 1828 Triplett St., retail:(98) Jan. 19.
• Five Star Food Mart #7520, 3100 West Parrish Ave., (100) retail:(100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Subway #17382, 1210 Southtown Blvd., (100) Jan. 18. Grade: A.
• Subway #3785, 2420 Parrish Ave., (100) Jan. 18. Grade: A.
