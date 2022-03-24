These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 2 through March 18. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• College View Middle School Cafeteria, 5061 New Hartford Rd., (100) March 18. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #294, 3023 Highland Pointe Dr., (95) March 2. Grade: C. Fresh cut fries were stored at 60 degrees in the reach-in cooler. Equipment that held non potentially hazardous food items was at 54 degrees. Light over the deep fryer was not covered. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected. (100) March 14. Grade: A.
• Estes Elementary School Cafeteria, 1701 Leitchfield Rd., (100) March 9. Grade: A.
• Owensboro County Club, 400 E. Byers Ave., (100) March 9. Grade: A.
• Bubble Tea Talk, 3238 Kidron Valley Way, Unit 2, (100) March 11. Grade: A.
• Saw Ku Mu Family, 3211 Frederica St., (97) retail: (95) March 14. Grade: A.
• Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 4431 Spring Hill Dr. Ste. D, (100) March 14. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Cafeteria, 4255 New Hartford Rd., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School K-3 Campus Cafeteria, 4017 Frederica St., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Volleyball/Basketball, 4255 New Hartford Rd., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• River Valley Behavioral Health Hospital, 1000 Industrial Dr., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Five Star — Unifirst, 2801 Unifirst Dr., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic High School Softball, 1542 W. Parrish Ave., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic High School Cafeteria, 1542 W. Parrish Ave., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Jamaican Yard Vibes, 2845 W. Parrish Ave. Suite C, (99) March 16. Grade: A.
• Emerson Academy Cafeteria, 1335 W. 11th St., (100) March 17. Grade: A.
• Bigo Stop 1, 3024 W. 4th St., (99) retail: (99) March 18. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.