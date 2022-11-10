These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Trunnell’s Farm Market, 9255 Highway 431, (97) retail:(100) Nov. 4. Grade: A.
• Burger King, 2401 Patriot Run, (100) Nov. 4. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #14, 3414 New Hartford Road, (97) retail:(100) Nov. 7. Grade: A.
• Sonic Drive-In of Owensboro, 3107 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 4. Grade: A.
• Fast Fuel, 5464 Highway 144, (99) retail:(100) Nov. 1. Grade: A.
• Giant Indiana LLC, 2402 East 4th St., retail:(100) Nov. 1. Grade: A.
• Hawesway Diner, 6057 State Route 2830, (100) Nov. 2. Grade: A.
• Hillbilly’s #2, 6057 Highway 60 East, (100) retail:(100) Nov. 2. Grade: A.
