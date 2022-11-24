These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 16 through Nov. 21. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Red Swing Coffee, 112 Allen St., (98) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Don Mario’s Taco Shop & Mexican Grill, 122 A. West 2nd St., (96) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Gabe’s, 2540 Calumet Trace, retail:(100) Nov. 21.
• Captains Call DBA Bubba Gandy Seafood, 3600 Frederica St. Suite K, (99) retail:(99) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• St. Benedict’s Food Pantry, 1001 West 7th St., retail:(100) Nov. 21.
• Hayden Home, 1320 3rd St., (100) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Legend’s Sports Bar & Grill, 4431 Spring Hill Drive Suite E, (96) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jacks #402, 715 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) Nov. 17.
• Fern Terrace Lodge, 45 Woodford Ave., (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Bon Harbor Convenient Store, 30 Bon Harbor Hills, (99) retail:(98) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick 21, 2630 West Parrish Ave., (100) retail:(98) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Shiloh’s Lounge, 1864 Triplett St., (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Even Steven 2, 6572 Highway 56, (100) retail:(99) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Eagles II, 7397 Highway 60 West, (99) retail:(100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.