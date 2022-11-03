These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Wonder Whip, 2434 East 4th St., (100) November 1. Grade: A.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2596 Calumet Trace Suite 1, (100) November 1. Grade: A.
• Raising Can’s Chicken Fingers #651, 2900 Heartland Crossing, (100) November 1. Grade: A.
• Firehouse 29 BBQ and More, 3205 Lewis Lane, (100) October 31. Grade: A.
• Fujisan Sushi, 5240 Frederica St., (100) October 31. Grade: A.
• Sam’s Club, 5420 Frederica St., (100) retail:(99) October 31. Grade: A.
• McAlister’s Deli, 2065 East Parrish Ave. Suite 500, (96) October 31. Grade: C. No certified food manager present and the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing not at the proper concentration. Sanitizer level in dishwashing machine reading at 0 ppm. During a follow-up inspection on November 1, the only violation was no certified food manager present. (99) November 1. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 1715 Frederica St., (100) October 31. Grade: A.
• Barge Inn — Statewide Mobile, 4892 Windy Hollow Road, (100) October 29. Grade: A.
• Windy Hollow Speedway, 4731 Windy Hollow Road, retail:(100) October 29.
• Foust Elementary School Cafeteria, 601 Foust Ave., (100) October 28. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #18829, 1653 East Parrish Ave., retail:(100) October 28.
• Inspirations Child Care and Pre-School, 3085 Taylor Road West, (100) October 28. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 7334 Highway 231, retail:(100) October 28.
• Quality Convenience, 1724 Leitchfield Road, retail:(100) October 28.
• Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 West 2nd St., (100) October 27. Grade: A.
• The Pub on 2nd, 116 West 2nd St., (100) October 27. Grade: A.
• Simple Fit LLC, 1729 Sweeney St., (100) October 27. Grade: A.
• Joy’s Cooking Classes, 3811 Unit 102 Highway 54, (99) October 27. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School Band Concessions, 1800 Frederica St., retail:(98) October 27.
• Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football League Concessions, Todd Bridge Road, (100) October 27. Grade: A.
• J’s Good Grub — Statewide Mobile, 2242 Hoop Jr. Court, (100) October 27. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Soccer Concessions, 4959 New Hartford Road, (100) October 26. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Football Concessions, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) October 26. Grade: A.
• Shogun Bistro, 2127 East Parrish Ave., (99) October 20. Grade: A.
• Shogun Food Truck, Statewide Mobile, (97) October 22. Grade: A.
• Drake’s, 3050 Highland Point Drive, (100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Hill View Farms Meats, 5024 Lee Rudy Road, retail:(100) October 22.
• La Veracruzana #2, 2229 New Hartford Road, (100) retail:(100) October 20. Grade: A.
• Zaxby’s, 5030 Frederica St., (100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Arby’s 1979, 4614 Frederica St., (100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jacks 418, 1035 Tamarack Road, (100) retail:(100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda Express, Statewide Mobile, (100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers #83, 2519 Parrish Ave., (98) October 25. Grade: A.
• Raceway 944, 3147 Highway 60 East, (100) retail:(100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jacks #417, 2910 Leitchfield Road, (100) retail:(100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Cravens School Cafeteria, 2741 Cravens Ave., (100) October 25. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning Owensboro — Southtown, 4801 Towne Square Court, (99) October 26. Grade: A.
•.The Frozen Lounge, 1738 Sweeney St., (100) October 27. Grade: A.
