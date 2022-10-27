These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 19 through Oct. 24. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Rampstop Marine Services Inc., 1601 West 2nd St., retail:(99) Oct. 24.
• Elite Air Extreme Fun Center, 606 Salem Drive, (97) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #101, 3525 Frederica St. #5, (100) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 1612, 2750 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Domin’s Pizza Inc., 3333 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 24. Grade: A.
• Dollar Tree, 3980 Frederica St., retail:(100) Oct. 24.
• Dollar Tree #97, 3500 Villa Point, retail:(100) Oct. 24.
• Chop Sticks, 3023 Highland Point Drive Suite 102, (98) Oct. 24. Grade: A.
• Kinsman Asian Grocery Store, 221 Williamsburg Square, retail:(98) Oct. 24.
• Hampton Inn and Suites Continential, 401 West 2nd St., (100) Oct. 24. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Youth Soccer, 3005 Fairview Drive, (100) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• One Park Place Restaurant, 2701 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 18. Grade: A.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 4641 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 18. Grade: A.
• IV Eagles, 2737 West Parrish Ave., retail:(99) Oct. 19.
• Dollar General Store #19784, 6291 Kentucky Highway 54, retail:(100) Oct. 19.
• Dollar General #8647, 10133 Main St., retail:(100) Oct. 19.
• Whitesville Shell, 10000 Main St., (96) retail:(97) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• Juicy Crab Seafood, 3332 Villa Point Suite 103, (97) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• 54 Pizza Express, 3101 Alvey Park Drive East, (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Pan Asian, 2656 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande, 544 Southtown Blvd., (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 9 Carter Road, (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Ole South Barbeque, 3523 Highway 54 East, (98) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Pizza by the Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court, (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• El Toribio, 3034 Highway 144, (98) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Helen Sears Family Development Center, 2225 East 18th St., (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Seven Hills Audubon Area Head Start, 2401 McConnel Ave., (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
