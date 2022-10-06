These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 21 through Oct. 3. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Utica Food Mart, 10615 Highway 431, (98) retail:(98) October 3. Grade: A.
• The Creme Espresso, 109 East 2nd St., (100) October 1. Grade: A.
• The Brew Bridge, 800 West 2nd St., (98) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Franey’s Food Mart #3, 217 East 25th St., (95) retail:(100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s #96030, 4565 Frederica St., (97) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 3211 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 West 3rd St., (100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• College View Middle School Cafeteria, 5061 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Hill View Farms Meats, 5024 Lee Rudy Road, retail:(100) Sept. 30.
• Pub House, 718 West 9th St., (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
• Iron Jungle 24 HR Fitness, 105 Carlton Drive, retail:(100) Sept. 22.
• Meadowlands Elementary Cafeteria, 3500 Hayden Road, (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School K-3 Cafeteria, 4017 Frederica St., (100) Sept. 21. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Volleyball/Basketball, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 21. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Cafeteria, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 21. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Elementary School Cafeteria, 9656 Highway 54, (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
