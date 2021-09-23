These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 31 through Sept. 18. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Apollo football/track concession, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Sept. 9. Grade: A.
• Apollo basketball/volleyball concession, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Sept. 9. Grade: A.
• Apollo High School cafeteria, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Sept. 9. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning Bold Forbes, 3220 Bold Forbes Way, (100) Aug. 31. Grade: A.
• Panda Express, 3000 Heartland Crossing, (100) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• Starbucks #9952, 2402 Frederica St., (100) Sept 2. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (100) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• La Vera Cruzana #2, 2229 New Hartford Road, food: (100), retail: (100) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• Arc of Owensboro, 3560 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• Amay Myint Thar, 4028 Frederica St., (99) Sept. 2.
• Edge Nutrition, 4010 Frederica St., (99) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, (97) Sept. 2.
• Diamond Lanes, 1901 Triplett St., (100) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• Danos Cigar Lounge, 3830 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 18. Grade: A.
• Hucks #374, 2245 Ragu Drive, food: (81), retail: (92) Aug. 25. Grade: C. Violations: Food cannot be stored on the floor. Wiping cloths improperly stored. Need vomit and diarrhea or bodily fluid cleanup kit. Handwash sink is unclean and unaccessible. Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized. 3 compartment was not setup properly. Wash sink had wash water and soap rinse, and sanitize sinks not setup and had food debris in it. Need thermometer in all coolers. Food stored on floor of walk-in cooler, possible contamination from debris. Wiping cloths not stored properly, should be stored in sanitizer 200 to 400 ppm. Sifter and scoops stored handles in food and/or did not have a handle. Single service items stored on floor. Coolers had condensation leaks in them, cutting board in poor repair (deep cuts/grooves). 3 compartment sink faucet is leaking. Men’s urinal is unclean, urinal metal wall has excess rust. Floors, walls, ceiling unclean, mop sink had mop heads stored in it (does not allow them to air dry). Roaches found (live).
During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected except floors, walls and ceiling not clean, and non-food contact surfaces of equipment not clean at a frequency to prevent accumulation of soil residue. Outside of equipment/shelves unclean, food: (99), retail (98) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Crab Party, 3332 Villa Point, (92) Sept. 8. Grade C. Violations: Dishwasher not sanitizing at proper strength (is at 10 ppm), should be 50 to 100 ppm. Food must be properly labeled (date mark all food). Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer. Must use scoops with handles, and handles must be stored out of the food product. Mop sink faucet is in poor repair (hose was not laying in the mop sink, but the backflow preventer needs to be replaced. Door sweep and hole in door are allowing night bugs to enter facility (crickets and beetles). During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected (100) Sept. 9. Grade: A.
