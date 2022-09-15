These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from August 25 through September 12. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Newton Parrish School Cafeteria, 510 Byers Ave., (100) September 12. Grade: A.
• West Louisville School Cafeteria, 9661 Highway 56, (100) September 9. Grade: A.
• Y Not Pizza & Wings, 2710 Highway 144, (99) September 1. Grade: A.
• Southern Lanes #3, 600 East 14th St., (100) September 1. Grade: A.
• The Arc of Owensboro, 3560 New Hartford Road, (100) September 1. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes, 1901 Triplett St., (100) September 1. Grade: A.
• VFW Post 696, 311 West Veterans Blvd., (100) September 1. Grade: A.
• Chautauqua Health & Rehab, 1205 Leitchfield Road, (92) September 1. Grade: A.
• Latinus 1, 636 Southtowne Blvd. Suite #6, (97) retail:(100) September 2. Grade: A.
• Bittle Hall at Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 6191 Highway 54, (100) September 2. Grade: A.
• Craft & Board, 6191 Highway 54, (100) September 2. Grade: A.
• McHenry Event Planning, 6191 Highway 54, (100) September 6. Grade: A.
• Country Heights Elementry, 4961 Highway 54, (100) September 6. Grade: A.
• River Park Center Concessions, 101 Daviess St., (100) September 6.
• Tamarack Elementary School Cafeteria, 1733 Tamarack Road, (100) September 6. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Smoothie LLC DBA Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3250 Hayden Drive, (100) September 6. Grade: A.
• Mellow Mushroom, 101 West 2nd St., (98) September 6. Grade: A.
• Starbucks Coffee Company, (96) August 25. Equipment unclean inside and outside, shelves unclean, floors have thick food debris and soil accumulation, excessive flys and drain flys, no evidence of pest control services since June. During a follow-up inspection on September 6, all violations were corrected. (100) Grade: A.
• Hocker Dining Hall and Jazzman’s — KWC, 3000 Frederica St., (97) September 7. Grade: A.
• Boyd Cecil Ranch, 3000 Frederica St., (98) September 7. Grade: A.
• Sutton School Cafeteria, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) September 7. Grade: A.
• Dalisha’s Bakery & Cafe, 6191 Highway 54, (100) September 7. Grade: A.
• Towneplace Suites by Marriott Owensboro, 3365 Hayden Road, (100) September 7. Grade: A.
