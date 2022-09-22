These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from August 30 through September 19. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Five Star — Unifirst, 2801 Unifirst Drive, (100) Sept. 19. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Middle School, 2540 Christie Place, (100) Sept. 16. Grade: A.
• HL Neblett Community Center Day Care, 801 West 5th St., (99) Sept. 15. Grade: A.
• Tienda San Martin Grocery Store, 1107 East 4th St., (100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic League, 600 Locust St., (99) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• Blessed Mother Concession, 3512 East 8th St., (99) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• Bubble Tea Talk, 3238 Kidron Valley Way Unit 2, (100) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Country Club, 400 East Byers Ave., (100) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• Layihmon LLC, 2610 Veach Road, (98) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s #6428, 2306 Highway 60 East, (99) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (100) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Starbucks #9952, 2402 Frederica St., (97) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart 1998, 2080 Southtown Blvd., (91) retail:(97) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Super USA 3, 3015 Burlew Blvd., retail:(100) Sept. 13.
• Panda Express, 3000 Heartland Crossing, (100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Fivestar Food Mart #7500, 3580 New Hartford Road, (100) retail:(100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St., (99) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA 21, 201 Carter Road, (100) retail:(100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Quality Convenience #17, 201 Legion Blvd., (100) retail:(100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Liquor Barn, 2216 New Hartford Road, retail:(99) Sept. 13.
• Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive, (100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 14. Grade: A.
• Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Highway 144, (100) Sept. 14. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., (91) retail: (91) August 30. Equipment not working, single service items stored on the floor, doors need handles, equipment unclean, floors/walls/ceilings unclean, ceiling tile stained and sagging because of leaks, milk out of date, and rodent droppings found on retail area shelves. During a following-up inspection on Sept. 9, the following violations were found single service items stored on the floor, wooden shelves not cleanable, vents not in vent hood, equipment, shelves, retail and food areas unclean, floors and walls were unclean, the back door had a small hole/crack, and mouse/rodent droppings were found (92) retail:(93). In another follow-up inspection on Sept. 15, food contact surfaces were unclean, floors and walls were unclean, old mouse droppings were found under shelves (but there was no new evidence of mouse droppings), and need to clean and organize to help with pest control (95) retail:(96).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.