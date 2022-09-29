These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 14 through Sept. 27. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Owensboro Middle School North Cafeteria, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Bakery and Cafe, 601 Emory Drive, (100) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Bigo Stop 1, 3024 West 4th St., (99) retail:(99) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Charlotte’s Web Preschool and Nursery, 4129 Vincent Station Drive, (100) Sept. 26. Grade: A.
• Sorgo Elementary School Cafeteria, 5390 Highway 56, (100) Sept. 26. Grade: A.
• GRADD Meals on Wheels, 1650 West 2nd St., (99) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• El Bracero of Owensboro, 2945 Wimsatt Court, (96) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
• Deer Park Elementary School Cafe, 4959 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 14. Grade: A.
• Thruston Food Mart, 5005 Graham Lane, (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
• East View Elementary School Cafeteria, 6104 Highway 405, (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
• Audubon Elementary School Cafeteria, 300 Worthington Road, (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 Kentucky 144, (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
