These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 26 through September 1. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Windy Hollow Concessions, 5141 Windy Hollow Road, retail:(99) September 1.
• Even Steven Friendly Village, 7155 Highway 81, (98) August 31. Grade: A.
• Lic’s Ice Cream, 2120 East Parrish Ave., (100) July 26. Grade: A.
• Burger King 9308, 2944 West Parrish Ave., (100) July 26. Grade: A.
• Arby’s 6563, 2960 West Parrish Ave., (100) July 26. Grade: A.
• Little Caesar’s Pizza, 3429 Frederica St., (100) August 15. Grade: A.
• Denny’s #169, 4545 Frederica St., (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• G.D. Ritzy’s, 4925 Frederica St., (100) August 9. Grade: A.
• Panera Bread Cafe 1184, 4600 Frederica St., (100) August 15. Grade: A.
• Subway #26455, 3470 New Hartford Road, (100) August 22. Grade: A.
• Brescia College Cafeteria, 717 Frederica St., (100) August 22. Grade: A.
• Deloris’s Cafe, 2123 Triplett St., (100) August 22. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen Brazier, 3224 New Hartford Road, (98) August 22. Grade: A.
• Get N Go Express, 900 Frederica St., retail:(100) August 22.
• Highland Elementry School Cafeteria, 2909 Leitchfield Road, (100) August 30. Grade: A.
• Mary Carrico School Cafeteria, 9546 Highway 144, (100) August 30. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School Cafeteria, 1415 East 4th St., (100) August 30. Grade: A.
• Kahawa Java, 2601 West Parrish Ave. Suite F1, (98) August 30. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA 20, 980 East 25th St., (100) August 30. Grade: A.
• Cadillac Restaurant and Grecian Pizza, 1311 West 2nd St., (91) August 30. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Innovation Academy Campus Cafeteria, 2631 South Griffith Ave., (100) August 30. Grade: A.
