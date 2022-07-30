John and Margaret (Peggy) Kutsor of Owensboro, formerly of Liverpool, New York, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Aug. 4, 1962, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Syracuse, New York, with Father Pat Reynolds officiating.
John was a quality control specialist at MPD, Inc. and Peggy was a homemaker. The couple has five children, John David (Robin) of Huntsville, Alabama, Mike (Kerrie) of Noblesville, Indiana, Jeff (Jamie) of Lexington, and Marybeth (Mark) and Maureen, both of Owensboro; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. They attend Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary with a gathering of friends and family at their home.
