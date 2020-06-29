The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Virgil Whorley, 36, of Utica, was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; no registration plates, and resisting arrest.
McLean County Sheriff’s Office
• James Ruggles, 58, of Tennessee, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
