The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerry L. Moore, 60, of Ohio, was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael E. Martin, 38, of the 4500 block of Frederica Street, was charged Sunday with no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and instructional permit violations.
