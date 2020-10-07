The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Pamela W. Mason, 59, of the 700 block of East 25th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyrone X. Shaw, 19, of the 2500 block of Strickland Drive was charged Monday with first-degree stalking and retaliating against a witness in a legal process.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree sodomy (victim under age 12).
• A rifle worth $130 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 0-100 block of Maple Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tools were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Ward Pedley Concrete Construction, 3149 Commonwealth Court.
