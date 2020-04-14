The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tyler K. Guess, 32, of Marion was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jennifer Villareal, 37, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A dehumidifier and a broom worth $245 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 300 block of East Ninth Street.
• A Cadillac Deville worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday while parked in the 1900 block of Old Henderson Road.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at home in the 290 block of East Yellowstone Drive.
• A Scion XB worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Sunday on Daviess Street. Reports say the victim was abused by an acquaintance.
• Nothing was taken in an attempted robbery Monday in the 1300 block of West Second Street. Reports say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening cut and was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
• A washer worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2600 block of South York Street.
• A debit card mislaid by mistake was reported stolen Thursday in the -100 block of Frederica Street. Reports say the debit card was used to withdraw $1,200 from an ATM.
• Bedding, clothing, posters and picture frames worth $405 were reported stolen Thursday from Young Hall, 802 Allen St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two harnesses worth $900 were reported stolen Friday from a trailer parked in the 4600 block of Ridge Road.
• A burglary was reported Friday at Sumo Storage, 3940 Kentucky 144. Nothing was reported stolen.
