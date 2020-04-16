The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donald W. Crowe Jr., 43, of the 2800 block of Redford Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation.
• Skyler D. Hawkins, 25, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Aaron S. Goatee, 40, of the 2500 block of Apollo Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Checks were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Concorde Terrace.
• Tools worth $1,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Cash in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of West Fourth Street.
• A catalytic converter worth $650 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Cash in the amount of $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from Tobacco Road, 1366 Carter Road.
• Tools worth $6,000 were reported stolen Monday on East 19th Street near Center Street
• An assault was reported Monday on Jeff Place near West Sixth Street. Reports say the victim suffered a cut from an unknown object, but refused medical treatment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Antique dishes and a gas pump were reported stolen Tuesday from a building in the 13000 block of Redhill-Maxwell Road.
Kentucky State Police
• William J. Hagan, 59, of the 3600 block of Boothfield Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police and third-degree assault (police officer).
