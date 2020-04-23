The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A shotgun worth $250 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of South York Street.
• Two televisions, tools and a set of knives worth $1,115 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Time Drive.
• Cash, headphones and debit and credit cards worth $890 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Griffith Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tools and a backpack were reported stolen Tuesday from a trailer in the 3900 block of Kentucky 144.
• An iPhone was reported stolen Tuesday from a home 5000 block of Jones Road.
