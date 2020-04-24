The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert T
Kindle, 36, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A bow, a toolbox and tools worth $1,850 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kimble L. Gabbard, 60 of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Lisa A. Roach, 47,
of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was
charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.