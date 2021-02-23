The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Travis Schmalz, 33, no address listed, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mindy Piper, 41, of Cleaton was charged Friday with theft of an automobile over $500.
• Ah Du La, 23, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Darrell Glenn Fraim, 36, of 1600 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Sunday first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A 2004 Ford Econoline van valued at $5,000 was reported stolen Friday in the 200 block of Salem Drive.
• A motor scooter valued at $500 was reported stolen Friday at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St.
• A motor scooter valued at $650 was reported stolen Friday at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St.
• First-degree sodomy of a minor less than 12 years old was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Plum Street.
• A $100 counterfeit bill was reported Saturday at Family Dollar, 2415 W. Parrish Ave.
• A Chevy Express valued at $6,000 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2100 block of Surrey Drive.
• An Audubon Credit Union Card was reported stolen Sunday at Quality Convenience, 1720 Leitchfield Road.
• A Samsung Galaxy S10E valued at $500 was reported stolen Sunday at Even Stevens, 3410 Old Hartford Road.
• A $100 counterfeit bill was reported Sunday at Kroger, 2640 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Robert L. Lake, 55, of the 2500 block of Cavalcade Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth).
