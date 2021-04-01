The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kalena J. Ash, 31, of the 600 block of Orchard Street was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• A scooter worth $1,005 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 600 block of West Byers Avenue.
• A generator, tool kit and security camera worth $888 were reported stolen Tuesday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• Mail of undetermined value was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3400 block of Hummingbird Loop.
• A motor scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2400 block of Calumet Trace.
• A pool stick and household decorations worth $90 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue.
• A cellphone and case worth $400 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• General merchandise worth $832 was reported stolen Tuesday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James D. Waltrip, 53, of the 4600 block of Lonesome Pine Trail was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
