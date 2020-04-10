The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Heather L. Russelburg, 30, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• William S. Simmons, 46, of 600 block of Maple Heights Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey D. Whitehouse, 53, homeless, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• A Chrysler PT Cruiser worth $1,057 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday on Hawthorne Drive. Reports say a juvenile was reported abused by an acquaintance.
