The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerod H. Holcomb, 28, of the 1900 block of East 18th Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Nettie M. Montezuma, 43, of Cannelton, Indiana, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Crystal Lindsey, 39, address unknown, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher D. Autrey, 29, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Three juveniles were charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Three juveniles were charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• A handgun and car keys worth $271 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of West Second Street. A Cadillac CTS worth $5,000 was reported stolen in the incident.
• A Cadillac Escalade worth $9,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $1,300 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
• A Dodge Ram pickup truck worth $63,000 was reported stolen Thursday from Mid-America Aircraft Services, 1 Bullfrog Blvd. The vehicle was recovered destroyed.
• A laptop computer worth $169 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1500 block of Frederica Street.
• Tools and a headlamp worth $710 were reported stolen Sunday from Home Depot, 5150 Frederica St.
• Vandalism damage worth $1,100 was reported Wednesday at Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St.
• Household items worth $450 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of West Sixth Street.
• A bicycle worth
$500 was reported
stolen Wednesday from
the 3500 block of New Hartford Road.
• An undetermined amount of cash was reported stolen Thursday from Super USA, 2224 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday on Breckenridge Street near East Parrish Avenue. They were a car driven by Ashley Ramsey, 39, of the 2500 block of Heartlands Green Point, and an Audubon Area Community Services bus driven by Robert A. Calvert, 69, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street. Calvert’s passenger, Patricia A. Higgs, 78, of the 400 block of Cedar Street, was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of knee pain caused by the collision.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A GMC pickup truck was reported stolen Thursday from the 9500 block of Kentucky 456. The vehicle was recovered damaged, but tools were reported stolen from the truck.
• Power lawn equipment was reported stolen Thursday from Tractor Supply Co., 3130 Villa Point.
