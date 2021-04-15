The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rhonda L. Matthews, 50 of the 500 block of Jed Place was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Mitsubishi Mirage worth $7,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from East Eighth Street near Hall Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dameion J. Edge, 44, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Cash in the amount of $550 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 Kentucky 56.
