The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marvin D. Aubrey, 43, of the 300 block of Elm Street was charged Thursday with flagrant nonsupport and being a persistent felony offender.
• Randall L. Babb Sr. 58, of the 2600 block of East Victory Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Casey D. Delaney, 37, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Zachery T. Everly, 34, of the 1100 block of East 17th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Traffic accidents
• A scooter driven by Robert L. Foreman, 63, of the 2200 block of McFarland Avenue left the road and struck a ditch at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street. Foreman was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Thursday in fair condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday on West Seventh Street. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.