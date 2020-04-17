The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles Niemiec, 38, homeless, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Nicholas A. Tharp, 35, of the 1700 block of Mohawk Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A rocking horse worth $100 and a bicycle worth $600 were reported stolen April 9 in a burglary from a home in the 300 block of East Ninth Street.
• An electric shopping cart worth $2,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from Kroger, 1670 Starlite Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason E. Shirel, 48, of the 2100 block of Daviess Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A power threading machine and fittings worth $3,700 were reported stolen Wednesday from Baird Plumbing and Heating, 2329 Stone Valley Cove.
