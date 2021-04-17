The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sheri Byrne, 46, of the 6800 block of Lightfoot Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Two vehicles each sustained $500 in vandalism damage Thursday at a home
in the 2200 block of
Bluff Avenue.
• Lawn equipment, tools, a baby stroller and a dog worth $1,820 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Tamarack Road. The dog was recovered.
• Three toolboxes worth $200 were reported stolen Wednesday from a garage in the 2000 block of Prince Avenue. The toolboxes were recovered.
• A toolbox and tools worth $2,000 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a garage in the 1200 block of St. Ann Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday on Breckenridge Street near Leitchfield Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Creede Morgan, 21, of Philpot and a car driven by Tammy G. Dockery, 58, of the 5400 block of Belmont Court. Dockery was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A firearm discharge was reported Thursday from the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue. Several witnesses reported seeing an individual on a moped fire several shots at a home and vehicles, then flee the area. No injuries or damage were reported.
