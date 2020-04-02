The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Benjamin D. Shepherd, 35, of the 1400 block of Wing Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Pontiac
Sunfire worth
$1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday
from a block in the
900 block of Holly Avenue.
