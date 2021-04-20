The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua L. Burden, 30, of 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree indecent exposure.
• Day Reh, 38, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Chauncy Martin, 38, address unknown was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Miguel Lucas, 25, of the 5400 block of Arlington Park was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Rubelsio Perez Alverado, 21, of the 400 block of East Fourth Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Artis L. Bunch, 34, of the 6400 block of U.S. 231 was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A scooter worth $952 was reported stolen Friday from the 3600 block of Lewis Lane.
• Cash worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from Discount Liquors, 3101 Alvey Park Drive.
• Merchandise worth $583 was reported stolen Friday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the first block of Bon Harbor Hills.
• A Ford Aesostar worth $800 was reported stolen Friday from the 1700 block of Pawnee Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Lea A Johnson, 59, of the first block of Woodford Avenue struck a motorized wheelchair driven by Tommy W. Malone, 66, of the 500 block of Yale Place at 4:30 p.m. Friday on Harvard Drive near Yale Place. Malone was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:26 p.m. Saturday on East Parrish Avenue near Breckenridge Street. They were a car driven by Elizabeth J. O’Brien, 60, of the 2900 block of Cheyenne Drive and a car driven by Stephen D. Boehman, 36, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court. Boehman’s passenger, Wyatt Frey, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
