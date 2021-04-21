The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Vape pens worth $240 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Quality Convenience, 1720 Leitchfield Road.
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $3,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of East 14th Street. The motorcycle was recovered.
• Three catalytic converters worth $1,500 were reported stolen Sunday from vehicles parked at United Parcel Service, 2801 Warehouse Road.
• A Chevrolet pickup truck worth $3,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of West 19th Street. The vehicle was recovered destroyed.
• A Ford F-150 pickup truck worth $15,000 was reported stolen Monday from Five Star Food Mart, 3580 New Hartford Road. A handgun worth $500 was also reported stolen. The pickup truck was recovered damaged. The handgun was recovered.
• A motor scooter worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from a non-attached garaged in the 1600 block of Monarch Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.