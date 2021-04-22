The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Frances C. Kime, 26, of Greenville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Gabriel M. Abney, 19, homeless, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500, theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 and theft of a firearm.
• Ricky J. Bibb, 63, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John M. Baker, 43, of the 900 block of Moreland Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron S. Lanham, 49 of the 700 block of Harvard Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Jaguar Vanden Plas sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in the 900 block of West First Street.
• A GMC Sierra worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 3800 block of Benttree Drive.
• An attempted burglary was reported Monday at a home in the first block of Plum Street.
• Two bags containing clothing, a laptop computer, jewelry, three iPhones and personal documents worth $1,400 were reported stolen Tuesday from Quality Inn, 3136 W. Second St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Morgan Vanover, 19, of Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy.
• A vehicle temporary tag was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Best Western, 1018 Goetz Drive.
