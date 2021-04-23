The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason M. Baker, 43, of the 900 block of Moreland Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash, clothing and a PlayStation 4 worth $571 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 500 block of Allen Street.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of Pensive Court.
• Computer equipment worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
