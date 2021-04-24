The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy A. Anthony, 31, of the 1500 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rifle worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 100 block of Mallard Creek Drive.
• Jewelry including rings and necklaces worth $7,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2600 block of Epworth Lane.
• Boots, tennis shoes, a cooler and a tent worth $809 was reported stolen Wednesday from Academy Sports, 3051 Highland Pointe Drive.
• Merchandise worth $519 was reported stolen Wednesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A scooter worth $850 was reported stolen Thursday from St. Benedict Homeless Shelter, 1001 West Seventh St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Billy Joe Strunk Jr., 32, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A home under construction sustained vandalism damage when the door was kicked in and a concrete block was smashed on the floor Thursday in the 5500 block of Meadow Grove Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Nathaniel K. Benson, 28, of the 2800 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Katelynn D. Mota, 30, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.