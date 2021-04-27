The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David A. Maske, 21, of the 800 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• Blake A. Sweeney, 20, of the 2300 block of Heartland Park was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Jeffery C. Lindsey, 37, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Shelly R. Shaffer, 48, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Merchandise worth $532 was reported stolen Sunday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St. In a second incident, merchandise worth $538 was reported stolen on Sunday.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from Owensboro Center, 1205 Leitchfield Road.
• A robbery was reported Friday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East Parrish Avenue. Cash in the amount of $20 was stolen and the victim suffered minor injuries in an altercation with two suspects.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $4,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 3100 block of Deer Trail.
• A door with an electric key card reader sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday from a home in the 3100 block of West Second Street.
• A television worth $650 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1700 block of Farmview Drive.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday at a home in the 2400 block of West Eighth Street. The home was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:45 p.m. Thursday on West 24th Street near Frederica Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by David E. Frantz, 51, of the 600 block of Poindexter Street, and a dump truck driven by Kiefer D. Long, 28, of the 900 block of Kentucky Parkway. Frantz was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Estil G. Lacy, 85, of Bremen and a pickup truck driven by Chasity D. Gregory, 39, of Beaver Dam. Lacy was listed in good condition Monday at OHRH.
• A car driven by Dehavin Griffith, 26, of 1200 block of West Fifth Street left the road and struck a tree at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Griffith Avenue. Griffith was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 5:19 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 near Kentucky 54. They were a car driven by Blake A. Sweeney, 20, of the 2300 block of Heartland Park, and a car driven by Regen Purcell, 21, of the 1800 block of Churchill Drive. Purcell was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert L. Simmons, 60, of the 1200 block of Nassau Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A shotgun was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
• A gym bag was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of West Fifth Street Road.
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage when its windows were broken Sunday in the 6100 block of Main Street in Whitesville.
• A home sustained vandalism damaged when a window and door were broken Saturday in the 6400 block of Kentucky 144.
• A Jeep was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 400 block of Reid Road.
• Tools and change were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at Consumer Mall, 2930 Kentucky 144.
