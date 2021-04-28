The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sharlise G. Barakat, 51, homeless, was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Tyler D Polston 28, of the first block of Quail Ridge Court was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Casey D. Delaney, 37, of the 900 block of Sweeney Street was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A riding lawnmower worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorne Drive.
• A Nissan Titan worth $21,000 was reported stolen Monday from Premier Auto Sales, 701 W. Ninth St.
• Two handguns were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1500 block of Daviess Street.
• A lawnmower and car stereo equipment worth $400 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1800 block of McCulloch Avenue.
• A vehicle sustained $500 in damage in a suspected arson Tuesday at an industrial site in the 900 block of Wing Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Zachary A. Taylor, 33, of tell city of Indiana was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
