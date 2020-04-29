The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Trevor D. Quinn, 25, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Damian D. Brown, 37, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Lane Alexander, 18, of the 1900 block of East Eighth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2400 block of Cascades Pointe.
• A GMC Yukon worth $10,000 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2300 block of Triple Crown Way. The vehicle was recovered.
Traffic Accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 7:20 a.m. Monday on Heartland Crossing near Patriot Run. They were a car driven by Katelyn R. Brown, 23, of the 900 block of Peppertree Lane and a jeep driven by Norma J. Vaught, 62, of Falls of Rough. Brown and Vaught were treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:55 a.m. Monday on Southtown Boulevard near McIntire Crossing. They were a pickup truck driven by Zakiya S. Board, 19, of the 400 block of Orchard Street and a car driven by Steven A. Dockery, 33, of the 5300 block of Kentucky 1514. Dockery was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Dearius T. Fleming, 29, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
